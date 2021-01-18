Malawi’s NBS Bank launches ecommerce platform and online payment gateway with Network International

NBS Bank, a leading commercial bank in Malawi, launches its state of the art e-commerce platform, powered by Network International (www.Network.ae), the leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East.

The implementation of Network International’s N-GeniusTM Online payment gateway will enable NBS Bank to offer Malawian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, public institutions and individuals a fast and secure way to enter the rapidly growing e-commerce market in Malawi.

Network International has been at the forefront of driving digital payments acceptance across Africa and the Middle East, offering end-to-end payment solutions to a growing client base in over 50 countries. With the capability to enable digital commerce transactions for merchants and public organizations through the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway, NBS Bank and Network International will help drive Malawi’s goal of becoming a cash-lite economy. The service is another example of the Bank investing to support the growth of its customers and the Malawian economy as a whole, reinforcing its position as the leading innovator in the financial services sector.

Kwanele Ngwenya, Chief Executive Officer, NBS Bank, Malawi said: “E-commerce is the fastest-growing form of commerce in the world. Understanding its role as a key driver of growth for our business, we have launched a world class e-commerce platform with leading payments solutions provider, Network International.

As a first for Malawi, we are providing a sophisticated, yet low-cost solution, which will not only help grow, but further engage our customer base and help drive online commerce across many segments of the population in Malawi.

By accommodating all payment types, offering the highest levels of safety and security and enhancing the mobile device experience, our online platform will help many businesses and sectors of the economy grow their online presence and help drive a digital and cashless society.”

Andrew Key, Managing Director, Network International Africa, said, “Network International already enjoys a long-term, successful relationship with NBS having helped the bank deliver many innovative products to their clients over the years, including both local processing and connectivity to international card schemes. Through utilizing our proprietary N-Genius platform, Network is proud to provide NBS the latest cutting-edge technology. NBS have always challenged the traditional banking offering, through technology-driven innovation and we are delighted to support them as they look to increase online payment acceptance among the population of Malawi and the SADC (South African Development Community) region.”

To find out more about this development and how NBS customers can be part of the payment gateway, providing e-commerce solutions in the market, click here https://docs.nbs.ngenius-payments.com.

About NBS Bank: NBS Bank (www.NBS.mw) is a fully fledged commercial bank providing a wide range of financial services to individuals, small and medium businesses, large corporations and public institutions. The Bank was incorporated as a limited company on 14th March 2003 and was registered under the Banking Act 1989 on 1st March 2004. It started its commercial banking operations on 1st July 2004. The Bank’s predecessor institution, the New Building Society, was formed following the amalgamation of the Central African Building Society, Commonwealth Century Building Society and First Building Society. It was incorporated under the Building Societies Act on 7th February 1964. NBS Bank is a universal bank and, therefore, offers both Corporate and Retail Banking services to customers through its two divisions Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and Personal & Business Banking (PBB) including SMEs. The Bank also has dedicated Trade Finance, Agribusiness and Investment Banking segments.

For more information visit www.NBS.mw.

About Network International: Network International (www.Network.ae) comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services. Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.