Statistics Report: Global Smart Agriculture Market Size Value Will Reach USD 19,625 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

According to the [175+ Pages] research report; the global Smart Agriculture Market in 2018 was approximately USD 6,455 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.09% and is anticipated to reach around USD 19,625 million by 2027. Top market players are SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble Inc., Topcon, The Climate Corporation, GEA Group, Ag Leader Technology, Inc., Deere & Company and others.

"According to the research study, the global Smart Agriculture Market was estimated at USD 6,455 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,625 million by 2027. The global Smart Agriculture Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.09% from 2019 to 2027".

Smart agriculture is a paradigm shift in farming that helps in guiding actions needed for modifying & reorienting farming systems in order to aid the growth of the farming sector. Furthermore, there is a shift in farming trends from family farms to smart agriculture due to altering global trade rules, population explosion, climate change, biotechnology, nanotechnology, demographic changes, servitization around the key products, growing value chain integration, and growing urbanization.

Massive need for fulfilling global food demands will boost the market growth

The rise in the demand for food and the necessity of greenhouse farming activities is likely to drive the expansion of the smart agriculture industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the humungous requirement of smart irrigation management activities will steer the growth of the smart agriculture industry during the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, legislation favoring smart farming activities are likely to influence the growth of the smart agriculture industry over the period from 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, a low level of consciousness pertaining to new farming techniques among the farmers will put brakes on the growth of the business over the forecast timeline. However, emerging countries are expected to offer abundant opportunities for the industry over the forecast timespan.

Apart from this, growing demand for personalized food products along with growing health consciousness will trigger the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a severe need for increasing the crop output, changing value chain & firm configurations, and improvement in the efficiency of supply chain activities will offer massive growth opportunities for the market over the forecast timeline.

Some of the key participants in the business include SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble Inc., Topcon, The Climate Corporation, GEA Group, Ag Leader Technology, Inc., Deere & Company, AgJunction LLC, AGCO Corporation, Precision Planting LLC, Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries Inc., Auroras s.r.l., BouMatic, DeLaval, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., and Grownetics, Inc.

Precision farming to lead the agriculture type segment by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is due to its ability to produce high crop yield with input used in precise proportion or minimally. Moreover, precision farming helps in preventing the degradation of agricultural land and makes proficient utilization of water resources.

Furthermore, huge acceptance of precision farming techniques including positioning systems, guidance systems, remote sensing, and variable rate systems by the farmers will boost the segmental growth during the forecast timeline.

Weather tracking & forecasting segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The weather tracking & forecasting segment is predicted to register the highest growth rate of more than 15% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth is credited to the massive usage of weather tracking & forecasting applications in smart agricultural activities by the peasants.

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The regional market growth is attributed to huge government funding to carry out research & development activities in the farming sector with an aim to increase the crop output. In addition to this, farmers in countries like the U.S. and Canada are accepting new farming techniques like guidance systems, display equipment, farm management software, and sensors. This, in turn, will further expand the business scope in the region over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Smart Agriculture Market By Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Others), By Software (Web-Based and Cloud-Based), By Applications (Yield Monitoring, HVAC Management, Field Mapping, Irrigation Management, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Breeding Management, Milk Harvesting, Fish Tracking & Fleet Navigation, Water Quality Management, and Others), By Service (System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance, Connectivity Services, and Professional Services), and By Solution (Network Management, Smart Water Management, Agriculture Asset Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-agriculture-market-by-agriculture-type-precision-farming-213

This report segments the Smart Agriculture market as follows:

Smart Agriculture Market: By Agriculture Type Analysis

Precision Farming Automation & Control Systems Displays Guidance and Steering GPS/GNSS Systems Drones/UAVs Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers Flow and Application Control Devices Others Sensing & Monitoring Devices Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors Others

Livestock Monitoring RFID Tags and Readers Sensors Transmitters & Mounting Equipments GPS Others

Fish Farming GPS/GNSS Sensors Others

Smart Greenhouse HVAC Systems LED Lights Sensors Others

Others (Orchid, Horticulture, and Forestry)

Smart Agriculture Market: By Software Analysis

Web-Based

Cloud-Based Software As A Service (SaaS) Platform As A Service (PaaS)



Smart Agriculture Market: By Service Analysis

System Integration and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Services

Managed Services Farm Operation Services Data Services Analytics

Professional Services Supply Chain Management Services Climate Information Services Others



Smart Agriculture Market: By Solution Size Analysis

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

Smart Agriculture Market: By Application Analysis

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

Water Quality Management

HVAC Management

Others

