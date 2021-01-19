The Flipped Classroom Model Is A Major Trend In The Educational Services Market

Educational Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Educational Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students’ learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classrooms, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. During in-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of a teacher. A flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at their own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. For instance, according to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result, thus indicating the effectiveness of the flipped classroom teaching model in the education and training services industry. Some educational service providers using flipped classrooms to teach students include the University of California, Clemson University, Boston University, Harvard University, University of Michigan, and Texila American University.

The global educational services market is expected to grow from $3.25 trillion in 2020 to $3.39 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges in the education services industry. The market is expected to reach $4.68 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The Business Research Company’s education market research report is segmented by type into other educational services, colleges, universities, and professional schools, elementary and secondary schools, by type of expenditure into public, private, by mode into online, offline. Subsegments covered are fine arts schools, sports and recreation instruction, language schools, exam preparation and tutoring, all other miscellaneous schools and instruction, educational support services, junior colleges, higher education colleges and universities, business and secretarial schools, computer training, professional and management development training, technical and trade schools, primary school, middle school, secondary school.

