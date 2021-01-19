Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Outlook – Market Size, Market Growth, Drivers

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The physicians and other health practitioners market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders, and others. It also includes primary care doctors and other physical therapists providing treatment in therapy areas such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, gynecology, anesthesia and others. The physicians and other health practitioners market is segmented into specialist doctors; primary care doctors; physical therapists; optometrists; chiropractors and podiatrists. The major players covered in the market are National Health Service, UPMC, Mayo Clinic, and John Hopkins.

The physicians market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period, is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

The global physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to grow from $1.43 trillion in 2020 to $1.50 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The concierge medicine market size is expected to reach $1.93 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

