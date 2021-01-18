Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market to Hit $2,029.4Mn by 2027; Increasing Demand for Original Research by Universities to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Research Report Are Prio Infocenter AB (Urkund) (Stockholm, Sweden), CheckForPlagiarism.net (United States), StrikePlagiarism.com (Baki, Azerbaijan), Academicplagiarism Inc. (New York, United States), Copyleaks Technologies, LTD. (Connecticut, United States), Plagiat.pl (Mazovian, Poland), Turnitin, LLC (California, United States), PlagScan GmbH (Cologne, Germany), PlagTracker (Texas, United States), Dupli Checker (United Kingdom), İntihal.Net (Turkey), Grammarly Inc. (Connecticut, United States), UKU Group Ltd (Warsaw, Poland), PlagiarismDetection.org (United Kingdom), PlagAware UG (Nuremburg, Germany).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-plagiarism for the education sector market size is projected to reach USD 2,029.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. High prevalence of academic plagiarism will be the foremost factor fueling this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Text Mining, and Integrated Customization Service), By Application (Students, and Teachers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Plagiarism, which is the act of copying text materials from scholarly articles or books, is rampant in the higher education sector. A survey by the behavior analysis journal, Psychological Record, showed that 36% of undergraduate students have admitted to plagiarizing written material. The news organization, Education Week, revealed through a survey that 54% of students have confessed about plagiarizing from the internet. Furthermore, according to Gallup, decline in academic ethics is one of the top issues facing the US education sector. Anti-plagiarism for the education sector is, thus, an urgent requirement, which benefits this market.

The sudden occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented upheavals in the global economic activities, leading to supply-demand disturbances and distribution imbalances across products and services. Several sectors, industries, and markets are experiencing a deeply stressful period. In such dire circumstances, businesses are in desperate need for intelligent insights into the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on different markets. Fortune Business Insights™ aims to provide just that. Based on our experience and expertise, we offer market research reports with high-quality market analysis to enable your business to tide over these challenging times.

The report states that the global market value was estimated to be USD 723.7 million in 2019. The main highlights of the report include:

Individual and collective study of all the market segments in a detailed manner;

In-depth analysis of the factors driving and retarding market growth;

Holistic assessment of the regional developments influencing the market; and

Careful profiling and examination of the key market players and their dominant strategies.





Driving Factor

Availability of Online Plagiarism Tools to Aid Growth

With the demand for efficient and effective plagiarism tools, skyrocketing, especially in academia, several online plagiarism-checkers have emerged in recent years. For example, Unplag, a plagiarism detection tool, is highly recommended for students, writers, and editors as it simultaneously scans multiple texts in different formats and runs the material through 16 billion pages on Google and Bing. Another tool is Writecheck, which is ideal for writers as it ensures that all sources quoted by the writer are mentioned in the text. In addition to this, the tool also checks for grammar and spelling mistakes. The surging demand for these tools is underpinned by the increasing intensity of competition in the education and publishing industries in terms of research and content creation. As a result, educators, professors, students, writers, and content creators are pushed to produce large amounts of written material to augment the value of their affiliated educational institutions or companies. These tools allow users to ensure that their work is original and that the work of other writers and researchers in not undermined in any manner.

Regional Insights

Active Adoption of Online Learning to Provide Impetus to the North America Market

North America, with a market size of USD 299.1 million in 2019, is expected to definitively lead the anti-plagiarism for the education sector market share during the forecast period. Active adoption of online learning platforms by educational institutions and students in the region will be the major factor aiding the dominance of this region. Moreover, the trend of online submission of documents and academic papers has gotten a booster shot due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which will further enhance the regional market potential.

In Asia Pacific, the market is predicted to chart an impressive growth trajectory owing to the stringent regulations imposed by government bodies to reduce the prevalence of plagiarism in the region. The Europe market is also set to experience steady expansion as universities across the UK, Spain, and Germany are integrating anti-plagiarism software with their online learning platforms.





Competitive Landscape

Incorporation of Smart Technologies in Anti-Plagiarism Software to Fuel Competition

Key players in this market have geared their investments towards incorporating smart technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in anti-plagiarism software. This integration is allowing companies to create high-quality, next-gen plagiarism detection solutions for a wide variety of end-users.

Industry Developments:

October 2020: Copyleaks Inc. collaborated with Canvas LMS to develop an innovative plagiarism-catching tool using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The AI- and ML-enabled tool will be designed to detect paraphrased content that usually goes unchecked by regular plagiarism tools.

Copyleaks Inc. collaborated with Canvas LMS to develop an innovative plagiarism-catching tool using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The AI- and ML-enabled tool will be designed to detect paraphrased content that usually goes unchecked by regular plagiarism tools. September 2020: Urkund and PlagScan merged to form Ouriginal, formed as an Ed-tech company that will leverage Urkund’s PlagScan’s expertise in plagiarism detection. The new entity will be geared towards meeting the soaring demand for anti-plagiarism software in the education and academic research industries.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Test (Value) Text Mining Integrated Customization Service By Application (Value) Students Teachers By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued..





