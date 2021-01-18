Review of the Best Free VPNs Of All Time For Firefox
INDIA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever tried connecting to a website, watch a video, or stream a TV show, only to be greeted by a message letting you know the content is unavailable to people from your region? You probably know how frustrating online restrictions can be and this is where a VPN Firefox extension comes in and saves the day for you.
By now, you should be well aware of the importance of using a VPN, especially if you are fond of using the internet. If you need to encrypt your traffic in Firefox or avoid your provider’s blocking system, install one of these free VPNs for Firefox. There is no need to overpay for fee-based services if you want to watch Netflix or access Facebook, Tweeter, or YouTube being in China, Iran, Turkmenistan, and other countries.
A VPN is an amazing software tool that encrypts your data and lets you browse the web securely. But did you know that a lot of VPNs come with Firefox extensions? For those of us who prefer to use Firefox, having a VPN extension is a must. Instead of minimizing your browser, turning on your VPN, and then refreshing your web page, you can just click on the extension and know you’re protected.
In addition, if you only need to encrypt your traffic on Firefox, then there’s no point to turn on the software on your entire device. A Firefox extension uses much less data but still secures your internet activity.
Using VPN for Firefox is very popular in the territory of 12 countries, where some social networks, streaming platforms, and messengers are forbidden. However, if you are not afraid that your personal information may be stolen, there is no need to overpay for fee-based services. We’ve gathered a list of 7 Best Free VPNs for Firefox that have already collected a huge database and customers’ loyalty for several years.
Here’s 7 of the best free vpn of all time for firefox 2021:
1. GoingVPN - For fast, reliable, high-speed, safe, and secure VPN that is totally free, try GoingVPN. They offer lightning-fast connection and unlimited data for streaming and downloading letting you enjoy surfing without limit. Have the freedom of accessing all applications, websites, and services with their masked IP addresses on global server locations. Available for Android phones and tablets.
You may check-out GoingVPN through these links:
WEBSITE - https://goingvpn.com/
GOOGLE PLAY STORE - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.going.vpn&referrer=utm_source%3DC-PR%26utm_campaign%3DC-PR
2. Hoxx VPN - Hoxx VPN for Firefox allows you to hide your IP-address and to encrypt the Internet connection an unlimited number of times. You may connect and watch Netflix, and use restricted social networks. The plug-in has more than 100 servers all over the world, that cover a great range of countries. You may choose from 6 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Japan.
You may check-out Hoxx VPN through this link: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/hoxx-vpn-proxy/
3. TouchVPN - TouchVPN ranks third in this list because of their unlimited free VPN with no session, speed, or bandwidth limitations. With its one-click connect button, you can use servers in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, the United States, the Netherlands, and Canada. TouchVPN is also highly secure. It uses banking-grade SSL encryption to keep your data safe.
You may check-out TouchVPN through this link: https://touchvpn.net/
4. SetupVPN - Set-up VPN is another free VPN for Firefox which uses 4096-bit military grade encryption on all your communications. If you want to access geo-blocked content, the app will serve you well. It has more than 100 servers around the world. Most importantly, it offers no bandwidth or speed limitations which is best for those who love to stream movies. Unfortunately, according to their privacy policy, Set-upVPN logs your location, device, and usage information. It also records the speed at which your device is traveling. Some users have also complained about a severe drop off in speed when you're using servers on the other side of the world.
You may check-out Set-upVPN through this link: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/setupvpn-lifetime-free-vp/oofgbpoabipfcfjapgnbbjjaenockbdp
5. Browsec VPN - Browsec offers both a paid and free VPN plan. The VPN's biggest drawback is the bandwidth restriction. It is capped at 1Mbps for free users. Free users can also only use four of the company's 30 servers, meaning it loses some of its benefit as a service for accessing geo-blocked content. On the positive side, Browsec does have a slightly less concerning privacy policy, though the company admits it will still "share anonymous data in aggregated form with third parties, including its affiliates, advertisers and other current or prospective business partners."
You may check-out Browsec VPN through this link: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/browsec/
6. Hotspot Shield - Like Browsec, Hotspot Shield offers both a free and a paid version. The free version has more features than Browsec. In addition to the standard VPN capabilities, the add-on also offers ad blocking, tracker blocking, cookie blocking, and malware protection. All the virtual server locations are included in the free package. If you want access to the premium locations, you will need to pay for HotSpot Shield. The free version also has unlimited bandwidth. While Hotspot Shield can be used for free, there are several benefits to getting a premium plan.
You may check-out Hotspot Shield through this link: https://www.hotspotshield.com/
7. NordVPN - NordVPN is a great Firefox free VPN that works diligently to restore its credibility after the hack. Even though the plug-in is fee-based, you may use its free version for a month. It is possible to use it on up to six devices at the same time, though with some limitations. VPN may be used to watch Netflix and download torrent files. NordVPN allows you to choose one of 59 countries on the list. Most servers of NordVPN are in the USA and Great Britain, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and some are situated in India, the Middle East, and one in South Africa.
You may check-out NordVP7. N through this link: https://nordvpn.com/download/
