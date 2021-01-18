Competitive Intelligence Tools Market to Reach USD 82.0 million by 2027; Heavy Investments in Analytic Tools by Organizations to Consolidate Business, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Research Report Are Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States), Crunchbase (California, United States), SEMrush (Massachusetts, United States), Owler (California, United States), Alexa Internet, Inc. (California, United States), Comintelli (Stockholm, Sweden), Talkwalker (Luxembourg), SpyFu (Arizona, United States), Crayon (Massachusetts, United States), NetBase Quid (California, United States), Slintel Inc. (California, United States), Consensus Point (Tennessee, United States), Evalueserve (Schaffhausen, Switzerland).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global competitive intelligence tools market size is expected to reach USD 82.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The digital transformation coupled with heavy investment in analytics by companies can have an incredible effect on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Retail, Health Care, Energy, Industrial, and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 37.6 million in 2019.

The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

The report on the competitive intelligence tools market incorporates:

Grander insights into the market

Insightful analysis of the segments

Market drivers and restraints

Comprehensive information about prominent players

Prevailing regions

COVID-19 extreme effect on the market





Market Driver :

Integration of AI to Spur Excellent Market Openings

The growing focus on IT integrated tools among organizations will bolster the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Organizations are integrating AI capabilities alongside intelligence tools to gain information about competitors and business trends in real-time. Moreover, the integration of AI helps develop holistic solutions and a platform that offers efficient automation in the analytics process. AI-powered tools help in tracking competitor’s entire digital footprint present over websites and on other portals. AI-based competitive intelligence can track data on the website or press release besides scanning customer’s reviews on digital platforms. The natural language processing and deep learning tools examine and recognize sentiment, entities, categories, emotions, and topics in text with precision. Thus, the increasing utilization of AI-enabled competitive intelligence tools will have an excellent impact on the global market.

Necessity for Intelligent Solutions to Encourage Business Amid Coronavirus

The requite for competitive intelligence (CI) and business intelligence (BI) tools to monitor, analyze, enhance decision-making capabilities and understand customer behavior will create opportunities for the market during the pandemic. Enterprises are focused on deploying competitive intelligence solutions as it offers real-time monitoring to track business and comprehend industry scenario. For instance, in June 2020, Fornova Ltd., a London-based travel & hospitality intelligence software provider, launched a new innovative competitive Intelligence solution - “FornovaCI”. The software will assist end-user to gain a competitive advantage and recognize opportunities during the pandemic.







Regional Analysis :

Emergence of New Enterprises to Support Expansion in Asia Pacific

The market for competitive intelligence tools in Asia Pacific is expected to observe a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to various countries such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and more. The surging industries and enterprises in these countries will enable speedy expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. China hold a massive share in the market due to a number of flourishing manufacturing, healthcare, and retail industries. Moreover, the introduction of new tools and analytics by emerging players will further bolster the growth of the region's market. For instance, in December 2019, Contify, Inc., an Indian AI-enabled CI solution provider, upgraded its CI offering with the launch of fully customizable portals. It is designed to drive faster access to relevant insights and storing data in a common platform for easy cross-reference.

Key Development :

April 2019: Digimind, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Corpus Intelligence inventor, TrustedOut. Through the collobration, the companies intend to provide the business intelligence analysts, PR professionals, and brand safety managers media database. Besides, offering web crawling, machine learning, micro services, and big data to reduce human limitations.

