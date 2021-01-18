When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 17, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 17, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Milk/Milk Product Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain food-grade sanitizers Company Name: Hiland Dairy Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 1% low fat chocolate milk

Company Announcement

Hiland Dairy is announcing a recall of the one-half pint (236 mL) 1% low fat chocolate milk that was produced at its Norman, Oklahoma facility only. Some of the products may contain food-grade sanitizers, which could cause illness if consumed.

The affected products were sold and distributed to institutional customers in the following areas:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Metro Area

Western Oklahoma

Dallas, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Tyler, Texas

The product information is detailed below:

One-Half Pint Hiland Dairy 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk UPC: 72060-00156-3 Sell by Date: January 27, 2021 Plant Code: 4025

1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk Half Pint

Affected Code Date: 1/27/21 (See Image Below)

ONLY Products with plant code #4025 are included. (See Image Below)

Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after internal quality-control testing at the Norman, Oklahoma facility. The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the product recall.

To ensure 100% containment, Hiland Dairy is recalling all of the product with 1/27 code, although there were only eight cases affected. There are 50 units of one-half pints in one case and 4,800 cases were distributed with the above codes for a total of 240,000 units of one-half pint Hiland 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk.

Other Hiland Dairy products are not part of this recall.

Hiland Dairy is working in partnership with the FDA to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures.

Consumers with questions may contact Hiland Dairy seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST via email at https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us.

Members of the media may contact Hiland’s Media Relations seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at 1-402-740-2254 or via email at kathyb@envoyinc.com. https://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.