‘The Fund Finder For Education’ Teaches Scholars How To Earn Free College Degree
"The Fund Finder For Education", Crystal Goliday empowers scholars to turn their dreams into reality.
In her book "How To Get A College Degree For Free" Crystal Goliday documents her journey on how she earned three degrees for free.
Crystal Goliday demystifies funding sources for college
The complete education gives one not only power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate.”UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholars and their families are turning to the help of Crystal Goliday, “The Fund Finder for Education,” to identify various funding resources to pay for all costs associated with earning a college degree. Goliday also helps scholars expand their network with individuals and organizations through her book, consulting services, and speaking engagements.
— Martin Luther King, Jr.
According to Forbes, “there are 45 million borrowers who collectively owe nearly $1.6 trillion in student loan debt in the U.S. Student loan debt”, and according to Fox Business, “51% of college students dropped out of school due to costs”. Goliday’s clients learn how to focus solely on education without the distractions and worries of finances.
“I want all of us to win. Growing up with many people helping me along my journey, I want to equip others with the knowledge I learned so that they could turn their dreams into reality at low or no cost.”--Crystal Goliday, The Fund Finder for Education
All proceeds from the purchase of Goliday’s products and services are donated to Never Underestimate Knowledge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides resources to inner city youth and domestic violence survivors.
For more information about Crystal Goliday and her products/services, please visit https://www.CrystalGoliday.com. Follow Crystal Goliday on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest updates.
ABOUT CRYSTAL GOLIDAY
Who wants to go to college at no cost? Crystal Goliday is “The Fund Finder For Education'' who equips scholars with skills to attend their dream university debt free, complete college, and thrive after graduation. Crystal utilizes her wealth of knowledge she acquired while earning three degrees free. Additionally, she was extended the opportunity to attend professional conferences and receive housing at no cost. Crystal was recruited by and relocated to various cities via Fortune 500 companies (Lockheed Martin and Accenture), and founded her 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Never Underestimate Knowledge, through which she provides resources to inner-city youth and domestic violence survivors.
Crystal guides clients via her “secret sauce” to equip them as collegiates who focus solely on education without the stressors of finances. She helps them expand their network with individuals and organizations along their journey. She is a hidden gem in her industry because she can identify other resources beyond scholarships and loans to pay for college tuition, housing, etc. Plus, she has a powerful network that elevates her services to the next level.
