Homicide: 3600 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the 3600 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:26 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members were advised that an adult male was seeking treatment at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was shot while inside of a vehicle at the listed location.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Inmar Edenilson Arias Hernandez, of Northwest, DC.

