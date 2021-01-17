New Mexico COVID-19 update: 751 new cases, totaling 163,637 – twenty-two additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 751 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

173 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

39 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

106 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

30 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

37 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

23 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

43 new cases in Sandoval County

66 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

50 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

22 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Sunday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,932.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Jan. 17 are:

87507 – 30 87401 – 28 87105 – 24 87121 – 22 87124 – 22 87120 – 18 88011 – 18 88201 – 17 88240 – 17 87114 – 16

Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, two in Cibola County, two in Santa Fe County); one case in Hidalgo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident; and one case in McKinley County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 163,637 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 46,349 Catron County: 70 Chaves County: 7,843 Cibola County: 2,491 Colfax County: 632 Curry County: 4,525 De Baca County: 120 Doña Ana County: 19,852 Eddy County: 5,505 Grant County: 1,185 Guadalupe County: 317 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 287 Lea County: 7,513 Lincoln County: 1,253 Los Alamos County: 393 Luna County: 2,638 McKinley County: 10,917 Mora County: 141 Otero County: 2,605 Quay County: 381 Rio Arriba County: 2,907 Roosevelt County: 1,695 Sandoval County: 9,523 San Juan County: 12,147 San Miguel County: 1,033 Santa Fe County: 8,501 Sierra County: 647 Socorro County: 1,039 Taos County: 1,342 Torrance County: 554 Union County: 207 Valencia County: 5,481

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 423 Otero County Prison Facility: 435 Otero County Processing Center: 196 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 320 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 228 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 612 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 86,110 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell in Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Clovis BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Gallup BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.