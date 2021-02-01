Business Contracts Lawyer Uniondale Long Island NY Helps Small Businesses
Award-Winning Boutique Love Law Firm, PLLC Creates Business Success StoriesUNIONDALE, NY, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francine E. Love, Founder and Managing Attorney of Love Law Firm PLLC, an award-winning boutique business law firm in Uniondale, NY estimates that she’s drafted over 100,000 business contracts during her 30-year career. The commercial contracts range from simple purchase agreements, to complex international licensing agreements, to a full range of agreements needed to help businesses be successful.
Francine knows the importance of written contracts. “My grandfather used to do all his agreements with a handshake. Unfortunately, those days are gone. Often now, without a written agreement in place, one party is going to be left very disappointed.” More information about Francine can be found at https://www.lovelawfirmpllc.com/bio/attorney-francine-e-love.cfm.
Negotiating a commercial contract is more than just ensuring the three basic elements of a contract are in place. Besides having an offer, acceptance and an exchange of value, companies need protection against liability, a choice of forum to resolve disputes, and more.
Love Law Firm, PLLC was recently awarded the Best Corporate Law Firm Award by the Long Island Business News Readers Rankings. The awards recognized excellence in legal counsel something Love Law Firm has been providing small business owners since 2015. Additional information can be found at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/small-business-attorney-uniondale-wins-073000581.html.
The firm is conveniently located in the RXR building in Uniondale, Nassau County on Long Island, serving the New York City metropolitan region, as well as all of upstate via Zoom.
Prior clients rave about working with the small business contracts attorneys at Love Law Firm saying, “From the minute I heard Francine talk about small business contracts, I knew I wanted her to craft mine. In addition to her expertise in working with entrepreneurs like myself, she is knowledgeable, patient, reassuring and a pleasure to work with. She created a comprehensive contract that has me feeling more confident than ever in how I do business. She also took the time to explain everything clearly so that I don’t just feel protected, I really understand it and feel comfortable explaining it to my clients as well. I would absolutely recommend her to other business owners.”
Small business owners can go to https://www.lovelawfirmpllc.com to find out more.
Francine E. Love
LOVE LAW FIRM PLLC
+5166974828
email us here