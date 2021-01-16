Updated Photo Traffic Fatality: 1500 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:37 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, unconscious and unresponsive, in the far right, westbound lanes of the listed location. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead. The striking vehicle in this case can be described as red in color, possibly being a Volkswagen Jetta.

The decedent has been identified as 55 year-old Juanita McDowney, of Southeast, DC.

The vehicle of interest (pictured below) is described as red in color, possibly being a Volkswagen Jetta.

