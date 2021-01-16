Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 1200 block of Euclid Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:56 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female and an adult male, inside of a residence, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and the vehicle of interest, possibly a gray in color Lexus IS 250 or 350, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or this vehicle this or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.