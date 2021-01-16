New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,092 new cases, totaling 162,893 – thirty-six additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 1,092 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

276 new cases in Bernalillo County

50 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

21 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

173 new cases in Doña Ana County

51 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

28 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

18 new cases in Luna County

71 new cases in McKinley County

34 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

75 new cases in Sandoval County

71 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

27 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Saturday reported thirty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A second female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista facility in Santa Fe County.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,910.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 16 are:

87507 – 38 87124 – 34 87114 – 33 87105 – 31 88220 – 31 87121 – 30 88001 – 28 88012 – 28 88201 – 27 87109 – 25

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Quay County, one among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one case in Curry County, one case in Doña Ana County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 162,893 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 46,179 Catron County: 68 Chaves County: 7,804 Cibola County: 2,485 Colfax County: 624 Curry County: 4,507 De Baca County: 120 Doña Ana County: 19,746 Eddy County: 5,484 Grant County: 1,172 Guadalupe County: 315 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 281 Lea County: 7,483 Lincoln County: 1,249 Los Alamos County: 389 Luna County: 2,626 McKinley County: 10,881 Mora County: 141 Otero County: 2,589 Quay County: 379 Rio Arriba County: 2,884 Roosevelt County: 1,682 Sandoval County: 9,476 San Juan County: 12,080 San Miguel County: 1,018 Santa Fe County: 8,454 Sierra County: 647 Socorro County: 1,035 Taos County: 1,332 Torrance County: 552 Union County: 207 Valencia County: 5,460

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 423 Otero County Prison Facility: 435 Otero County Processing Center: 196 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 320 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 228 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 632 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 84,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell in Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Clovis BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.