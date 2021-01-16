HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 16 – JAN. 22, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 15, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Starting next week, we will combine weekend and weekly lane closures into one list. Our Friday to Sunday closures will be included in this Weekly lane closure news release. The combined list will post each Friday and cover Monday – Sunday the following week.

There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Highway 130 contraflow will resume operations on Jan. 19.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 4, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for Kilauea Avenue lane extension work.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 47 and 50, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KAU

Alternating, single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 57.5 and 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work at Hilea Bridge.

4) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers119 and 122, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 23, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 20, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.