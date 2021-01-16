HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 16 – JAN. 22, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 15, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Starting next week, we will combine weekend and weekly lane closures into one list. Our Friday to Sunday closures will be included in the Weekly lane closure news release. The combined list will post each Friday and cover Monday – Sunday the following week.

There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Kuhio Highway contraflow will resume operations on Jan. 19.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) WAIMEA

Alternating single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions near mile marker 21, Aakukui Stream Bridge, on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

2) WAIMEA

Alternating single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions near mile marker 21.3, Kekupa Stream (Mahaikona) Bridge, on Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

2) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 10, Kapaa Stream Bridge, between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road, on Monday evening, Jan. 11, through Monday morning, Jan. 18, for bridge construction work. Each night Kuhio Highway will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. to set a girder, and then again from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. to set a second girder.

3) KILAUEA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 18.5 and 20.3, Moloaa Stream and N Waiakalua Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

4) KILAUEA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.