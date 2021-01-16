Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on the passing of Sen. James White

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday issued the following statement upon news of the death of former state Sen. James White:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim White. He was an honorable public servant. He served his country as a member of the Air Force and his state as a representative and later senator. His district was well-served by his willingness to put his constituents before party interests. I offer my condolences to his family and friends, and my prayers are with those who loved him.”