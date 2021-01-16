Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,207,639) deaths (77,684), and recoveries (2,617,110) by region:
Central (80,870 cases; 1,538 deaths; 69,722 recoveries): Burundi (1,150; 2; 773), Cameroon (27,336; 451; 25,542), CAR (4,973; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,807; 111; 2,080), Congo (7,709; 114; 5,860), DRC (20,555; 628; 14,774), Equatorial Guinea (5,316; 86; 5,169), Gabon (9,899; 66; 9,658), Sao Tome & Principe (1,125; 17; 993)
Eastern (340,877; 6,364; 266,289): Comoros (1,469; 38; 1,028), Djibouti (5,903; 61; 5,816), Eritrea (1,805; 6; 1,014), Ethiopia (130,326; 2,023; 115,428), Kenya (98,859; 1,726; 82,195), Madagascar (18,001; 267; 17,447), Mauritius (547; 10; 516), Rwanda (10,573; 138; 7,028), Seychelles (656; 1; 460), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,675), South Sudan (3,670; 63; 3,181), Sudan (25,730; 1,576; 15,240), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,085; 304; 13,083)
Northern (1,014,705; 26,771; 849,605): Algeria (103,381; 2,827; 70,188), Egypt (154,620; 8,473; 121,792), Libya (108,017; 1,651; 85,068), Mauritania (15,963; 400; 14,318), Morocco (457,625; 7,888; 432,576), Tunisia (175,065; 5,528; 125,635), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,493,136; 39,416; 1,192,158): Angola (18,679; 428; 16,120), Botswana (17,365; 71; 13,519), Eswatini (12,532; 343; 8,076), Lesotho (6,371; 93; 1,635), Malawi (11,223; 291; 5,974), Mozambique (25,004; 216; 18,371), Namibia (29,889; 280; 26,254), South Africa (1,311,686; 36,467; 1,062,690), Zambia (34,278; 527, 24,105), Zimbabwe (26,109; 700; 15,414)
Western (278,051; 3,595; 239,336): Benin (3,413, 46; 3,245), Burkina Faso (8,882; 97; 7,027), Cape Verde (12,776; 118; 12,054), Côte d'Ivoire (24,856; 141; 23,104), Gambia (3,893; 127; 3,689), Ghana (56,981; 341; 55,236), Guinea (14,065; 81; 13,318), Guinea-Bissau (2,478; 45; 2,400), Liberia (1,882; 84; 1,701), Mali (7,800; 308; 5,478), Niger (4,105; 138; 2,862), Nigeria (107,345; 1,413; 84,535), Senegal (22,396; 506; 18,908), Sierra Leone (2,959; 77; 2,048), Togo (4,220; 73; 3,731)