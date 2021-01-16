Fran Briggs Announces Best of Winter Reading, 2020
Fran Briggs, American Journalist
List includes authors from Canada to the USA, to Asia and the U.K.
These are endlessly gifted authors. Some are bestselling and have entertained for years; others are emerging but have already captured the attention of readers across the globe.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you appreciate thought-provoking narratives, mystery, romance, life balance, sci-fi, inspiration, and more, Fran Briggs wants you to keep reading. Today the American journalist released "The Best of Winter Reading, 2020."
“The annual promotional list puts the spotlight on ten, talented and distinguished authors and helps readers make quality decisions as it pertains to their reading choices," explained Briggs. “These are endlessly gifted authors. Some are bestselling and have entertained for years; others are emerging but have captured the attention of readers across the globe. This indicates the depth of their talent and artistic diversity,” she concluded.
Cozy-up with your favorite warm beverage and enjoy unpredictable plots and gratifying narratives that make the magic happen. The Best of Winter Reading, 2020, is organized by title; publisher; author's name; a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. "Everything I Never Told You." Celeste Ng's debut novel (Penguin Press)
The death of a mixed-race teenager sheds light on the weight of parental expectations and the role of identity. https://www.amazon.com/Everything-Never-Told-You-Awards-ebook/dp/B00G3L7V0C
2. "Drain ThatPain" (Amazon) by Joanna Cameron
Drain ThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. You read it correctly - pain elimination. http://www.joannacameron.com
3. 9/11: Official Complicity (Amazon) by Michael Rowland
The author calls attention to the inconsistencies of the American government's response to the attacks in America on Sept. 11, 2001. By blending fact with fiction, he tells the story of a man's journey into the heart of this controversy.
https://www.amazon.com/11-Official-Complicity-connecting-Updated-ebook/dp/B08HR2KF3Z
4. "David and Rusty’s Pirate Adventure" (AG Press) by Maggie Grinnell
A little boy and his teddy bear crawl through a secret door an onto a real pirate ship. Only one comes back. https://www.amazon.com/Rustys-Pirate-Adventures-Maggie-Grinnell/dp/149519373X
5. "Black Bear Lake" (Amazon) by Leslie Liautaud
40-year-old stock broker, Adam Craig travels to his childhood family compound on Black Bear Lake with hopes of reconciling with his past. https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-BEAR-LAKE-Leslie-Liautaud-ebook/dp/B00J0L7JAY
6. "From the Barrio to the Board Room" (Round Table Companies) by Robert Renteria
Don't let where you came from dictate who you are, but let it be part of who you become. Renteria http://www.fromthebarrio.com
7. "Beyond: A Tale of Discovery on the Other Side of Life" (Ruth Mitchell) by Ruth Mitchell
the story of author Laura Haskell, her white German Shepherd dog, Cloud, and the ghost who haunts the Crescent Hotel where they live in San Francisco’s prestigious Nob Hill. https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Tale-Discovery-Other-Side/dp/0578818183
8. "Tougher Than the Rest" (Avalanche Ranch Press) by Shirleen Davies
Niall MacLaren is a widower and single father focused on building MacLaren ranch into the largest in northern Arizona. He's serious about two things—his responsibility to family and his future marriage. https://www.amazon.com/Tougher-Than-Rest-MacLarens-Mountain-ebook/dp/B00DVWRDN6
9. Here Comes the Sun (Aeonian) by Emilie Baker Loring
After spending the night in a cabin (a disappointingly uncompromising night), two feline haters are discovered by the hero's political rival https://www.amazon.com/Here-Comes-Sun-Emilie-Loring-ebook/dp/B084HG827B
10. "First One Down" (R. J. Belle Books) by R. J. Belle Cold Case Detective, Paul Sutton is given another chance to solve the case that has tormented him for almost two years. https://www.amazon.com/first-one-down-Sutton-novel-ebook/dp/B01AYRWCAE
