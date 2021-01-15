Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:45 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect took money from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Hk6k8e6NNas

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.