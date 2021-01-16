Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense During the Insurrection at the United States Capitol

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation –Washington Field Office seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol.

During the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the suspect assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin MPD Officer Daniel Hodges in a door jam.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. Please refer to #62 AFO- Subject who attacked Officer Hodges. You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.