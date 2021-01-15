Reader-Favorite Photo Gallery, Barred Owls, and Fishing for Rock Bass Through the Ice in the Latest Issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 January 15, 2021

Concord, NH – With winter and a new year officially here, the January/February issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal introduces readers and novice anglers to some basic ice fishing principles designed to help reel in a feisty fish common in Granite State waters—rock bass. While some may consider these fish invasive, rock bass put up a spirited fight and will strike at almost anything, making the species a fantastic target for new ice anglers. Excellent table fare, these pan fish make a great fillet or chowder.

Readers will also be captivated by the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal’s second photo gallery which showcases the state’s wildlife all through the seasons. A subscriber favorite, this striking collection of images submitted by our contributing photographers is the perfect way to share their talents and the beauty of the Granite State’s wild resources.

In our regular columns, On the Nature Trail author Lindsay Webb gets to know the barred owl which gets its name from the vertical striped pattern its feathers produce. What’s Wild explores snowshoeing opportunities throughout the Granite State and our popular Warden’s Watch column recounts the adventures of Conservation Officers in the field.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year — that’s 40% off the cover price — or $20 for two years. It makes a great gift for any occasion.

Don’t miss an issue—get subscription information at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.

Also check out our Fish and Game merchandise, including the popular Fish and Game logo tee and hooded sweatshirt. Everyday favorites, these designs feature a vintage-inspired New Hampshire Fish and Game Department logo on soft, heather gray materials. Get yours today at www.shopwildnh.com, or at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.