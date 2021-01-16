Westminster Barracks / Operating After Suspension - Criminal & Violation of Conditions of Release

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 1-5-21 / 1940

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morse Brook Rd Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended - Criminal; Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Goodrich                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1-15-21, at approximately 1940, Vermont State Police - Westminster received a

report of dog that was hit by a car and the vehicle involved had left the scene.

Witnesses were able to provide a license plate number and the vehicle was

located a short time later in the area. The operator of the vehicle was

identified as Ryan Goodrich. Goodrich's license is suspended due to prior DUI

convictions. Goodrich also has court ordered conditions not to drive from prior arrests for operating after suspension. He was issued a citation to appear in Windham Country Criminal

Court on 2-16-21 at 1100.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-16-21 / 1100           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

B Troop – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

