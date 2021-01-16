Westminster Barracks / Operating After Suspension - Criminal & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 1-5-21 / 1940
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morse Brook Rd Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended - Criminal; Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ryan Goodrich
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1-15-21, at approximately 1940, Vermont State Police - Westminster received a
report of dog that was hit by a car and the vehicle involved had left the scene.
Witnesses were able to provide a license plate number and the vehicle was
located a short time later in the area. The operator of the vehicle was
identified as Ryan Goodrich. Goodrich's license is suspended due to prior DUI
convictions. Goodrich also has court ordered conditions not to drive from prior arrests for operating after suspension. He was issued a citation to appear in Windham Country Criminal
Court on 2-16-21 at 1100.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-16-21 / 1100
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
B Troop – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4690