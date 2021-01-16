I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) Restricted Overnights Next Week for Survey Operations in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled on westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between Route 23/Conshohocken and the U.S. 202 interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Monday, January 18, through Thursday, January 21, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

