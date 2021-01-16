PennDOT to Begin Rehabilitation on Saginaw Road Bridge over Big Ellk Creek in East Nottingham, New London Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 25, on a project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to bridge deterioration, Saginaw Road bridge was closed prior to construction between Route 472 (Hickory Hill Road) and Kings Row Road in summer 2020. Saginaw Road motorists will continue to use Route 472 (Hickory Hill Road), State Road and Route 896 (Newark Road) until the completion of the project scheduled for summer 2021. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1925 and reconstructed in 1974, the single-span, single-lane steel truss bridge is 75 feet long, 16 feet wide and carries approximately 888 vehicles a day.

Saginaw Road Bridge is one of six structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Other structures scheduled for culvert replacements include the following:

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #