Maryland State Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Ambulance In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man who is suspected of stealing an ambulance Friday evening in Dorchester County.

 

Shortly before 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Maryland State Police were contacted regarding a Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services ambulance that was stolen from outside the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester.

 

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers located the ambulance traveling west on Route 50 in Cambridge, Maryland. The suspect, later identified as Augustus Redditt, 52, of Baltimore, Maryland, activated the ambulance’s emergency equipment in an attempt to move vehicles out of the way.

 

Redditt eventually lost control of the ambulance, left the road in the 5100 block of Ocean Gateway in the area of Tarbutton Mill Road and rolled the vehicle over before coming to a rest. There were no patients or other passengers in the ambulance at the time it was taken.

 

Troopers took Redditt into custody without further incident. He is charged with vehicle theft, driving under the influence, drug possession and related traffic offenses. Redditt was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment of his injuries. Redditt was released from the hospital and transported to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack for processing.

 

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

