Department of Natural Resources awards $1.7 million for electric vehicle chargers through Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JAN. 15, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded around $1.7 million in funding through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust to construct electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

The nine recipients are the following:

City of Bethany

Nam Ho Development LLC in Cameron

SuperSonic Transportation LLC in Columbia

Evergy Inc. in Concordia

Empire District Electric Company in Joplin

Callaway Electric Cooperative in Kingdom City

Francis Energy in Rockport

MFA Oil in Sikeston

Kum and Go LLC in Springfield

A list of awardees and details about the funding program is available online.

In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint alleging between 2009 and 2016, Volkswagen had violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of motor vehicles equipped with emissions “defeat devices.” These devices allowed the vehicles to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. This meant the vehicles exceeded EPA’s compliance levels of nitrogen oxide (NOX) during normal use. Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations by creating an Environmental Mitigation Trust to fund strategies that will reduce NOX emissions.

Missouri received approximately $41 million in trust funds for mitigation projects, to be distributed over several years. Approximately $6 million (15%) of Missouri’s allocation was dedicated to creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

With a goal of making Missouri highways friendlier for electric vehicle owners, the department began by holding a series of meetings with a citizen stakeholder group. During the meetings, stakeholders helped identify 13 viable sites across the state where charging stations could be placed near highway intersections. Together these sites would comprise a minimum practical charging network.

The next step was to accept project funding applications to construct the individual charging stations at the 13 sites. The application process was open to local governments or businesses located near the specified highway intersections. Of the 23 applications received during the most recent funding period, the department chose nine sites for awards totaling more than $1.7 million. The applications were evaluated on technical aspects of the proposed project and relevant business experience. Because no applications were received for four of the 13 sites, these will be included in future funding periods.

“We’re having great success with this program in Missouri,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “In 2019 and 2020, we awarded more than 500 projects that would replace a wide array of diesel-powered vehicles, including 170 school bus projects. Through these and future projects, we expect to achieve a reduction of 2,000 tons of NOX, which is a significant win for Missouri's air quality.”

To request more information, contact the Department of Natural Resources Air Pollution Control Program at MOVWTeam@dnr.mo.gov.

