State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-34

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Douglas County

In November 2020 the Veterinary Board indefinitely suspended the veterinarian credential of Chanelle Dawn Remien (VT60178427). Remien didn’t meet the standard of care in treating dogs. Remien prescribed medication for dogs without adequate veterinary justification.

King County

In November 2020 the Naturopathy Board permanently revoked the naturopathic physician credential of Mark C. Monwai (NT00001107). Monwai continued practicing with a suspended credential. He caused prescriptions to be made using another naturopathic physician’s identity without that naturopathic physician’s knowledge or consent, represented himself as holding a naturopathic physician’s credential, and provided medicine to the public.

Mason County

In October 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the medical assistant credential of Lainie Katana M. Serrano (CM60505571). Serrano didn’t fulfill a 2019 stipulation requiring her to reimburse $500 in costs, complete continuing education in ethics, and submit a scope of practice report.

Okanogan County

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Carla Daniella De La Paz (NC60524810). In 2016 De La Paz was convicted of second-degree rendering criminal assistance. In 2017 De La Paz pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. De La Paz didn’t comply with terms of probation.

Pierce County

In December 2020 the Chiropractic Commission indefinitely suspended the chiropractor credential of Thomas Anthony Velickoff (CH00034710). Velickoff didn’t comply with probationary terms in regards to a practice audit and practice monitoring.

Spokane County

In December 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Alija Becic (NC60040411). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services found that Becic financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Becic’s placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry prohibits Becic from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Yakima County

In December 2020 the Dental Commission suspended for at least five years the dental assistant credential of Jesus A. Gastelum (D160415899). In 2020 Gastelum was convicted of forgery. In 2019 Gastelum was convicted of third-degree assault – domestic violence, violation of an order of protection – domestic violence, and three counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Out of State

Florida: In December 2020 the Massage Therapist Program entered an agreement with massage therapist Yan Xiu (MA60678440) that permanently revokes Xiu’s credential. Xiu’s North Dakota massage license was revoked in 2017 after Xiu’s national exam score was invalidated because Xiu misrepresented her education. That same year Xiu’s Utah massage license was revoked. Xiu didn’t report the Utah revocation to the Department of Health.

Oregon: In December 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Lois Dobra Ashe (RN00118507) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In July 2020 Ashe voluntarily surrendered her Oregon nurse license.

