Charleston Man Arrested on Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and Related Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Jan. 15, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Danny Shawn Daugherty, 49, of Charleston, S.C., on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Daugherty solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone be believed to be a minor.

Daugherty was arrested on January 14, 2021. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.