HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 15, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

150 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

150 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 13, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 111 19,691 Hawai‘i 5 2,055 Maui 26 1,400 Kaua‘i 1 171 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 610 Total Cases 150 24,058 Deaths 0 318

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/14//21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-7, O‘ahu-94, Kaua’i‘-0

DOH, UH Release Infographic Report and Data Dashboard on COVID-19 Support Services

DOH and UH unveiled a new infographic report and dashboard this week to track COVID-19 isolation and quarantine data on the island of O‘ahu. Dr. Libby Char said, “Isolation and quarantine are critical components of the COVID-19 control strategy. Having these services readily available helps individuals who test positive or who have been in close contact with those infected, adhere to public health guidance and prevent community exposure.”

The new dashboard shows that since August 2020:

More than 4,100 requests were made for isolation and quarantine, COVID-19 testing, food assistance or other services.

More than 3,900 individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were provided with isolation and quarantine services.

More than 1,700 individuals could not safely isolate or be quarantined in their own homes often due to a lack of space, and as a result, received isolation and quarantine placement.

The dashboard was made possible through the Behavioral Health and Homelessness Statewide Unified Response Group (BHHSURG), a collective of state and county agencies and other organizations that formed in August 2020, to collaboratively address O‘ahu’s consistently high numbers of COVID-19 cases in a single day. The group began to identify the services needed in the community and tracked the services that were provided.

To view more of the data:

https://health.hawaii.gov/bhhsurg/all-dashboards/

To view the infographic report:

https://health.hawaii.gov/bhhsurg/files/2021/01/Iso-Quar-Infographic-Aug-Dec-2020.pdf

DOH Partners with Pharmacies to Vaccinate More Kupuna

To continue the momentum now underway to vaccinate residents and caregivers of small residential care homes throughout the state, DOH is partnering with a number of pharmacies to conduct drive-thru vaccination events or in-home vaccinations. DOH Director Dr. Libby Char said, “This is another major step forward in the implementation of our state’s vaccination plan. In progress for vaccinations are residents and staff of larger long-term care facilities, such as assisted living communities. We will then turn our attention to residential care homes and community care foster family homes.”

There are different types of care homes. DOH’s Office of Health Care Assurance licenses and inspects more than 1,200 community care foster family homes, about 445 adult residential care homes, and nearly 50 developmental disabilities domiciliary homes. The residents of these care homes may be seniors or those with underlying health conditions. The partnering pharmacies throughout the state include: ElixRx Pharmacy, 5 Minute Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, KTA Pharmacy, Pharmacare Hawaii, The Queen’s Medical Center Pharmacy, and Times Pharmacy.

The care homes have been divided by zip code and the pharmacies have been assigned to the care homes to schedule vaccine appointments for their residents and caregiver staff members. To view more:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-partners-with-pharmacies-to-vaccinate-more-kupuna/

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports two (2) inmate results were negative, and 37 more inmates have recovered. That drops the total active inmate cases to 73 and increases total recoveries to 470. There are six (6) hospitalized HCF inmates. An additional HCF staff member has also recovered. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 24 negative inmate results. There was also one (1) OCCC staff recovery. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

9,575 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 9,575 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 5,288 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,162 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]