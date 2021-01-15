CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Eight Arrests in $81,000 Miami Insurance Fraud Scheme

1/15/2021

MIAMI, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announces the arrests of Tiffany Ann White, Meco Michele Hawkins, Romaine Marquis Anderson, Alexis Brooks, Xavier Hill, Jimmy Hoyte, Basheba Howard, and Rhashunda Weaver, for insurance fraud for allegedly falsifying injuries in order to file more than $81,000 in fraudulent insurance claims. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Florida continues to face a fraud epidemic and financial schemes like this raise insurance rates for families across the state. I am grateful for the dedication of my fraud detectives, along with members of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s office, to track down those who defraud the system for their own personal gain and bring them to justice. As CFO, I will continue to fight fraud in our state and hold those who prey on Floridians accountable.” An investigation conducted by CFO Patronis’ Bureau of Insurance Fraud alleged that from September 2015 to December 2018, the individuals submitted over 36 false and fraudulent insurance claims for a cash payout loss totaling approximately $81,000 from Aflac Insurance Company. Seven were employed with Correct Care Solutions when the fraudulent claims were submitted and the eighth person, Romaine Marquis Anderson, is a current correction officer working at the jail facility Correct Care serviced. During the investigation, original medical records from medical facilities in Miami Dade County were obtained and revealed the altered medical records submitted in support of their claims. All suspects were arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Center in Miami for charges ranging from false and fraudulent insurance claims to grand theft. If convicted, they could each face up to 40 years in prison. Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).