Virtual public meeting Jan. 27 for M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project in Macomb County

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss a project planned for M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in the city of Roseville.

WHO: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

WHEN: 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

WHERE: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 839 626 361#

Accommodations can be made of persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please send a request at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be rebuilding 3.4 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. The project includes replacement of the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Feb. 12, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.