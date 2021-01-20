ZE PowerGroup Ranked No. 9 On the Chartis Energy50 Ranking Report for Top Energy Fintech Technology Firms
ZE is the sole single-technology solution provider to be in the top 10 and has also received the category award for Cross-Market Data Management solutions
ZE’s provision of high-performance data management and analytics technologies in the energy and commodities sectors is reflected in its ranking and award win this year”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) has been ranked 9th on the Chartis Energy50 Rankings for top Energy Fintech firms across the globe. A technology powerhouse, ZE is a global leader in providing state-of-the-art end-to-end data management and data analytics solutions in energy, agriculture, mining, commodities, supply chain, and other data-driven organizations.
— Sid Dash, a Research Director at Chartis Research
ZE’s award-winning ZEMA™ data management platform and its extensive data ecosystem of data partners, allows the technology firm to provide clients with the widest selection of over 1,100 data sources. Be it internal, external, subscription-based, or publicly available data, ZEMA is able to aggregate numerous data sources to deliver critical data for complex analysis and reporting, enabling time-sensitive decision-making processes. ZE also collaborates with other industry leaders including S&P Global Platts, Argus Media, Barchart, AccuWeather, Kpler, Vortexa, Baltic Exchange, ICIS, and Exchanges, to provide accurate and reliable data sources to its clients.
Being considered among the top 10 technology firms in the Chartis Energy50 Rankings allows ZE to further solidify its position in the technology and data management industry as a leading provider of authentic and varied data sources that allow organizations to realize their goals and objectives.
The Energy50 rankings are assigned as part of Chartis Research’s annual research cycle, during which it examines and analyzes the data provided by companies. Chartis Research also conducts extensive research and evaluation of a company’s products, customers, technology, corporate strategy, and organizational management.
Chartis Research is a sister company of EnergyRisk that ranks companies that have delivered high-impact products and services in the Energy, Commodities, Risk, and Fintech markets. Besides scoring technology firms on the Energy50 rankings, Chartis also assesses companies on relevant RiskTech and FinTech Quadrants. In addition, as part of Energy50, Chartis also gives awards to technology firms in a variety of other areas and has recognized ZE as the winner of the Cross-Market Data Management category.
Sid Dash, a Research Director at Chartis Research, commented on ZE’s ranking and said, “ZE’s provision of high-performance data management and analytics technologies in the energy and commodities sectors is reflected in its ranking and award win this year; it also happens to be the sole single-technology solution provider among the top 10 rankings.”
Dr. Zak El-Ramly, the President and Chief Executive Officer at ZE PowerGroup, also spoke about ZE’s rankings and said, “We are very excited for ZE and ZEMA to be featured on the Chartis Energy50 Rankings. It is an honor for ZE to be considered as one of the top 10 technology firms by Chartis Research. There is a growing demand for reliable and aggregated data among traders, risk managers, and business analysts today. We take the time to listen to our customers, understand their needs, and then invest in developing sophisticated data solutions to help overcome the complex challenges of operating energy or other data-driven organization. We are happy to be receiving recognition for our efforts.”
He also went on to add, “We strive to continue helping businesses innovate and streamline their operations with the help of our technology, data sources, and most valued partners.”
ZE has built itself upon offering data-driven solutions for the energy and commodities sectors. Given the success it has achieved so far, the Company is expanding its data offerings to facilitate other industries and sectors. Its platform, ZEMA has been designed to meet specific client requirements and is available as an on-premise platform, as well as a managed or cloud-based solution. Besides offering holistic data management and data analytics, ZE’s data experts also provide business consulting services to help organizations manage their data requirements more efficiently and derive maximum benefit from ZE’s data solutions.
About Chartis Research
Chartis Research is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infopro Digital, which has multiple brands, digital channels, and events across the finance, technology, and corporate sectors. Chartis Research specializes in research on financial risk, insurance, data and technology, energy and commodities, cyber, GRC, quant methods, and market research.
About ZE PowerGroup Inc.
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is a highly recognized software development and strategic consulting organization with its head office in Vancouver, BC. It combines industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities to facilitate small and large businesses in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. ZE has also developed ZEMA, a holistic data management and analytics solution developed for assisting organizations in the energy and commodities sectors.
Over the last 25 years, ZE has won over 40 awards including the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution of the Year, and the Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud two years in a row. ZE has also received the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year two years in a row and seven times since the launch of ZEMA. EnergyRisk also declared ZE as the Best Data Management Firm.
