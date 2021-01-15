Sweeney Participates in Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce State of the County

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney provided remarks at the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce State of the County Event today, which included a panel discussion on priorities for the county and the region, including economic development, education, job training and transportation.

Senator Sweeney touched on several ways statewide policy can help accelerate economic development in the region, including the new multi-million-dollar investment into steel manufacturing that will help fund New Jersey’s involvement in the offshore wind industry. He also spoke on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our state and the challenges it has created. The new COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in New Jersey and many have already received their vaccinations.

“2020 was a year hampered by challenges across the board, but despite this, New Jersey did manage to achieve many successes. Thanks to the team in Gloucester County, we are running one of the most successful vaccination sites in the state,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “I am also proud to say that with the announcement of a $25o million investment in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to build steel monopiles for offshore wind turbines we will serve the entire United States offshore wind industry. All of this right in our own great state. This is an important step forward that will support a new era of economic development in New Jersey.”

“It is always a pleasure having Senate President Sweeney participate in our events. For business leaders, it is important that we reach out to political leaders so we can have more conversations about how our state economy can thrive, even as the state is simultaneously working through a global pandemic,” said Janet Garraty, Director of the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce. “The Senate President works hard to ensure the stability and growth of our economy and understands the importance of long-term financial growth.”

The Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 17th Annual State of the County virtually, where more than 350 decision-makers from throughout South Jersey heard the state of the 2020 economic and business community and discussed what to look forward to in 2021.