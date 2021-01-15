St. Andrews University Receives $2.7 Million to Restore Liberal Arts Building Damaged by Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $2.7 million to reimburse St. Andrews University for restoration of the James L. Morgan Liberal Arts Building damaged by Hurricane Florence.

The first floor of the building in Laurinburg was inundated by three feet of floodwater and the second floor sustained wind-driven rain damage during the September 2018 storm. The building housed classrooms, offices, cafeteria, theater, art studios and mechanical and storage rooms. Restoration includes floodproofing measures to protect against future storm damage.

The grant brings to $8.37 million the total reimbursement to St. Andrews University for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. FEMA’s share for the projects is $6.28 million and the state’s share is $2.09 million.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

