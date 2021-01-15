New Date Announced for Blue Ridge Paper Products’ Proposed Wastewater Permit Renewal and Variance Removal Public Hearings

The Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) will conduct online public hearings Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM, to review proposed amendments to the Blue Ridge Paper Products, LLC’s (d/b/a Evergreen Packaging) effluent discharge permit and color variance removal. Public comments will be accepted through April 30, 2021. The hearings were originally scheduled for January 20, 2021 and have been rescheduled to the new date. The permit sets limits and guidelines to the discharge of industrial, stormwater, municipal and landfill leachate wastewaters into waters of the state.

Blue Ridge Paper has requested renewal of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge permit for its facility located at the Blue Ridge Paper Products Wastewater Treatment Plant, located off Highway 215 (175 Main Street) in Canton, to receiving waters designated as the Pigeon River, French Broad River Basin.

Revisions include changes in current monitoring requirements at the Fiberville Bridge and removal of a color variance. DWR agrees with the removal of the color variance, based on improved stream conditions noted during a reevaluation, including significant improvements to instream concentrations of color in the Pigeon River. DWR concludes the variance is no longer necessary. A summary of the history of the variance, review of applicable regulations, and a reevaluation of the stream conditions may be viewed here. DWR also agrees with the proposed renewal of the federal 316(a) temperature variance. A fact sheet summarizes DWR’s rationale in developing the NPDES permit limits and monitoring conditions.

ONLINE PUBLIC HEARINGS

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearings will be held remotely. Members of the public can use the link below to access both hearings, and may participate online or by phone.

Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Time: 6 p.m.

WebEx link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6dd914ab0c9b2593dbb23321a36af245

WebEx password: Nk2BCEzm7P2

WebEx phone number: 1-415-655-0003

WebEx access code: 171 787 6586 (Please see information below regarding registering for, joining, and commenting at either public hearing.)

Registration must be completed by 12 Noon on April 14, 2021. For online registration issues, please call 919-707-9011 or email peter.johnston@ncdenr.gov by the registration deadline.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

Public comments are being received through April 30, 2021. Public comments may be emailed with “Blue Ridge Paper Products” in the subject line to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov, or mailed through the USPS to:

Wastewater Permitting

Attn: Blue Ridge Paper Products Permit

1617 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617

Comments will be considered in the final determinations of permit issuance and provisions, and variance removal. Comments previously submitted will be considered. Comments sent prior to the rescheduled date, do not need to be resubmitted.

