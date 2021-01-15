Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Suspension of Family Court Benchmark Administrative Order

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

I find that the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina, which has necessitated the suspension of in-person proceedings in non-emergency matters in the family court,1 requires that the provision of the July 24, 2020 Administrative Order requiring that domestic relations and juvenile cases in the State of South Carolina be disposed of within 365 days of their filing must be suspended. Pending further order, matters shall not be dismissed on the basis that no request for a final hearing has been received.

1 RE: In-Person Proceedings in Circuit, Family, Probate, and Master-in-Equity, (Admin. Order dated Jan. 6, 2021, amended Jan. 8, 2021)

s/Donald W. Beatty Donald W. Beatty Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2021