Senator Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of Jan. 11, 2021

The First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly began on Jan. 6, 2021. On the opening day of the 2021 legislative session, I took the oath of office to become the state senator for Missouri’s 9th Senatorial District, which includes a portion of Jackson County. I am honored to join the General Assembly’s upper chamber after three years in the Missouri House of Representatives and to continue working to move our state forward in a time when we are facing a pandemic that is responsible for over 385,000 deaths in the United States alone.

This week, members of both chambers of the General Assembly came together to observe the inauguration of the governor and other statewide officials. It also served to kick-off Missouri’s bicentennial year. Over the past 200 years of statehood, Missouri has seen its ups and downs, but I believe we’ve always seized the moment and found the strength and perseverance to overcome even the most troubling of times.

Committee assignments were also announced this week, and as such, I will serve on the following Senate committees:

I look forward to embarking upon my newly elected position as Senator to continue the work I began in the House, advocating for a platform that will serve the people of the 9th District as well as the state of Missouri.

Thank you for your vote of confidence to serve the people of the 9th District in the Missouri Senate. In an effort to keep you up-to-date with my legislation or other proposed legislation, please feel free to visit my website at senate.mo.gov/Washington. I appreciate your active interest in your community and encourage your participation in the legislative process. Should you need assistance with state matters, please feel free to contact my office (573) 751-3158.

