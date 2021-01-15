Senator Tartaglione Named Democratic Chairwoman of Labor & Industry Committee for 2021-2022 Session

The Senator will also serve on the Law & Justice, Banking & Insurance, Consumer Protections & Professional Licensure, Legislative Budget & Finance, and Ethics committees.

Philadelphia, PA – January 15, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione has been reappointed as the Democratic Chairwoman of the Senate Labor & Industry Committee for the 2021-2022 session and as a member of the following Senate standing committees: Law & Justice, Banking & Insurance, and Consumer Protections & Professional Licensure. The Senator has also been appointed to the bicameral Legislative Budget & Finance Committee as well as the Senate Committee on Ethics.

Senator Tartaglione will be joined on the Labor & Industry Committee by Democratic Caucus members Senators John Kane, Tim Kearney, and Lindsey Williams.

“I am honored and excited to begin the important work of the Labor & Industry Committee in the new Senate session and to continue to fight for the issues that are most important to the working people of the Commonwealth,” Senator Tartaglione said. “We have many urgent priorities such as raising the minimum wage, protecting workers from COVID-19 and other workplace threats, as well as improving the unemployment compensation system. I look forward to working with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to benefit all Pennsylvania families.”

For additional information about the Senate Labor & Industry Committee, visit https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/CteeInfo/index.cfm?Code=13&CteeBody=S

For the full list of Senate standing committees, visit https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/CteeInfo/StandingCommittees.cfm?CteeBody=S

