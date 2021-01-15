Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Dowd vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

15 January 2021

ST. LOUIS – George W. Draper III, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission today submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. This vacancy exists due to the December 2020 retirement of Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately six hours of public interviews, approximately three hours of deliberations and eight rounds of balloting, the nominees are Thomas C. Clark II, Darrell E. Missey and Eric S. Peterson.

Clark is a circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city). He was born in 1966 and resides in St. Louis. He earned his bachelor of science in journalism and bachelor of arts in history in 1990 from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas; his master of arts in public administration in 1993 from Saint Louis University; his law degree in 1998 from Saint Louis University School of Law; and his master of arts in judicial studies in 2019 from the University of Nevada-Reno. He received seven votes.

Missey is presiding judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit (Jefferson County). He was born in 1967 and resides in Fenton. He earned his bachelor of arts in political science, summa cum laude, in 1989 from what is now Truman State University in Kirksville, and his law degree, cum laude, in 1992 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He received seven votes.

Peterson is a senior hearing officer for the Missouri State Tax Commission in Jefferson City. He was born in 1973 and resides in Webster Groves. He earned his bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (biology, philosophy and sociology), magna cum laude, in 1995 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree in 1999 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He received seven votes.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Draper, the commission is composed of Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Neil Chanter of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.

