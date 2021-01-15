Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Jan. 20

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 12:30 p.m., on Jan. 20.

To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Jan. 20 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Big Valley Tree Clearing *Contract with Sharon Kay Bennett Trust (IHAP) *Contract with Beulah Lavonne Watts (IHAP) *Amendment with Leffler Dirtworks, LLC/Chad Leffler *Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Van Buren Wildlife Management Area)

Approve Minutes of Dec. 10 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (Goose Lake)

Public Land Acquisition Project: Yellow River – Allamakee County – (Dianne L. Rissman)

Large Construction Projects Red Rock Wildlife Management Unit, Bennington Ramp Road Maintenance – Marion County Black Hawk Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Road Maintenance – Sac County Stephens State Forest Lucas Unit, Road Maintenance – Lucas County Beed’s Lake State Park, Dam Pipe Grouting – Franklin County Geode State Park, Booster Pump Building – Henry County Lake Sugema WMA, Jetty and Shoreline Repair – Van Buren County McIntosh Woods, Shoreline Repair – Cerro Gordo County Rathbun Fish Hatchery, Above Ground Storage Tank - Appanoose County

Attorney General Referral (Batey, LTD.)

Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents - Notice of Intended Action

General Discussion

Next meeting Feb. 11, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc