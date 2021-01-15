Concord RENTS Announces an Open House, Saturday January 16th for Reserve at Orange City Apartment Homes

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE CITY, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturday, January 16th, ConcordRENTS will be hosting an open house for Reserve at Orange City Apartment Homes, its newest apartment community in Central Florida. Located at 2500 Jr St., Orange City, FL, near the Advent Health Fish Memorial and perfectly nestled between Downtown Orlando and Daytona Beach, this area provides easy access to major roadways, retail and medical facilities.



Reserve at Orange City Apartment Homes is dedicated to provide quality housing for the expanding needs of families in Volusia County. The community will appeal to the most discerning preferences with a traditional 3-Story Garden style building design with available screened in patios and single car garages. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops and Clean-Steel energy efficient appliances, along with other modern finishes. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities with a 24 Hour Fitness and Conditioning Club w/ State of the Art Multi-Functional Training Equipment, Kettle Bells, Dumb Bells and Isa Wall for Full Body Conditioning, outdoor green space and tot lot and complimentary Amazon HUB Package Center. For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.ReserveAtOrangeCity.com or call (833) 588-0612.

Take advantage of the limited time offer with pricing starting as low as $999, along with $500 off move in costs for 1 and 3 bedroom apartment Homes, if moved in by 1/29/2021. Restrictions Apply. Contact leasing office for details.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.

Media Contact:

Ammon Smith

Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com

407.620.6791