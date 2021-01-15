Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - January 20, 2021

Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 6 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa, ID

Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW

Committee members are participating by videoconference, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public. Due to the Governor’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order, dated 11/13/2020, gatherings, including public meetings, are limited to 10 persons or less in physical attendance.

Agenda

Time 6 p.m. Staff and Committee member introductions (Paul Kline, IDFG Deputy Director) 6:15 pm Committee Organization & Schedule for Committee Recommendation (Paul Kline, IDFG Deputy Director) 6:30 pm Orientation, including legal requirements for Committees (Kathleen Trever, Deputy Attorney General; Sharon Kiefer, IDFG Communications Bureau Chief) 7:15 pm Discussion

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).