Hoyer Statement on Selection of Shalanda Young to Serve as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President-elect Biden announced that Shalanda Young has been selected to serve as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget: 

“In all the time I have served in the Congress, I have known few staff members as smart, knowledgeable, talented, focused, and dedicated to her work as Shalanda Young.  As Staff Director of the House Appropriations Committee, she helped see the House and our Country through navigating an end to the Trump shutdown, the implementation of a two-year bipartisan budget agreement, and major relief legislation to address the COVID-19 crisis.  Ms. Young knows the budget and the appropriations process as well as anyone, and she will be an extraordinary asset to President-elect Biden and Director-designate Neera Tanden as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget. President-elect Biden has chosen well.

“Ms. Young’s selection bodes well for a close working relationship between the Congress and the Administration on managing the resources of our nation and applying them to essential priorities. I look forward to working closely with Deputy Director-designate Young, with Director-designate Tanden, with Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, with Ranking Member Kay Granger, and with others to do so. Thankfully, the presence of Shalanda Young in such a senior role at OMB will make that endeavor far easier.

“Ms. Young’s role as Deputy Director of OMB will ensure sound budget decision-making. I know I speak for all the Members of the House in thanking her for her outstanding service to the House of Representatives, the American people, and her Country. I know that service will continue in this new role.”

