Russell Jack, Founder of Southland Yoga Training, Comments on The Future of At-Home Fitness in New Zealand

INVERCARGILL, SOUTHLAND, NEW ZEALAND, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the coronavirus leaves gyms’ doors closed, people are changing the way they are approaching fitness.

The latest Habits for Healthy Living report reflects that 91 percent of New Zealanders find at-home workouts more beneficial than going to the gym. As more New Zealand residents are favoring at-home exercise avenues, gym owners are left to wonder what their futures will hold.

“It is interesting to see how dumbbells disappear from the supermarket’s shelves as soon as the store opens in the morning. I’ve had some people tell me they had to wait in the line at seven in the morning to get into the store first; otherwise, the most popular 10, 15, and 20 lb weights would be gone,” mentions Russell.

Russell Herbert Jack, Southland Yoga Training founder, is originally from Invercargill, New Zealand. Russell specializes in Vinyasa Yoga, Qigong, and guided meditations. Vinyasa yoga or flow yoga heightens consciousness by moving from one position to another seamlessly, using breath. As an entrepreneur in the fitness industry, the yoga expert sees first hand the effects coronavirus is having on the future of fitness.

“Luckily, there is more to at-home fitness than weight lifting. Bodyweight training provides a variety of exercises for all age groups and fitness levels. I am a huge proponent of yoga and endurance training,” says Russell.

Working out at home has the benefits of social distancing and safety, the freedom to work out alone rather than with other people, saving money and more flexible scheduling around work and personal calendars.

However, while some people are waiting in lines to get at-home workout equipment, others simply gave up on their health goals after the gyms closed.

Studies show that anxiety and stress can be the leading cause of breaking established healthy habits. This domino effect leads to skipping exercise routines and not sleeping soundly. The idea of a gym for some people is a more straightforward concept to digest than finding the motivation to work out at home. For many people, the gym is an escape from home and work stresses.

Yoga has also become a popular choice for New Zealand residents to try in the comfort of their homes, which benefits yoga programs and teachers who have adapted to the change through technology. Other gyms are holding online classes or posting exercise videos for their members.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, our already fast-paced and stress-inducing society is experiencing more anxiety and stress, and social distancing orders are keeping gyms closed. Stress and anxiety are key reasons why people ignore addressing their health. Still, luckily, more and more people in New Zealand are choosing at-home fitness thanks to all of the digital tools available to adapt to the change,” concluded Russell Jack, Southland yoga specialist.