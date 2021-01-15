Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported January 11, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Kyle Williams (age 32) North Providence, RI P1-2021-0168AG

On January 11, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Kyle Williams with one count of possession of over five kilograms of marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy to violate Rhode Island's Controlled Substance Act, one count of possession of a controlled substance and ten counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The alleged acts occurred in the State of Rhode Island sometime on October 14, 2020. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) and is scheduled to be arraigned on January 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Emily Warner (age 26) North Providence, RI P1-2021-0168BG

On January 11, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Emily Warner with one count of possession of over five kilograms of marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy to violate Rhode Island's Controlled Substance Act, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The alleged acts occurred in the State of Rhode Island sometime on October 14, 2020. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Brandon Lamountain (age 34) Cranston, RI P1-2021-0168CG

On January 11, 2021, Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brandon Lamountain with one count of conspiracy to violate Rhode Island's Controlled Substance Act.

The alleged act occurred in the State of Rhode Island sometime on October 14, 2020. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Colby Roy (age 26) Warwick, RI P1-2021-0168DG

On January 11, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Colby Roy with one count of conspiracy to violate Rhode Island's Controlled Substance Act.

The alleged act occurred in the State of Rhode Island sometime on October 14, 2020. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 27, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Luis Martinez Romero (age 34) ACI Cranston, RI P1-2021-0170A

On January 11, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Luis Martinez Romero with one count of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of kidnapping.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on February 2, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 3, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

