AviationManuals/ARC Launch New Products, Grow Client Base, Make Investments & Add Staff in 2020
Poised for International Gains in 2021
As the aviation industry shifted, we were able to use our agility as a strength to quickly respond to changing customer needs,”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During 2020, AviationManuals and sister company ARC Safety Management invested heavily in software development, introduced new manual offerings, and added personnel to continue to provide the most responsive support.
— AviationManuals/ARC CEO Mark Baier
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide tragedy it has developed into, which disrupted aviation overall, the company was able to weather the economic downturn. By quickly responding to changing market needs with new product offerings, AviationManuals and ARC were able to add nearly 300 new clients and grow by more than 25 percent.
Easy Solutions Based on Customers' Needs
“The impact of the pandemic has been enormous,” said company CEO Mark Baier. “As the aviation industry shifted, we were able to use our agility as a strength to quickly respond to changing customer needs. As 2020 progressed, we recognized that flight departments were utilizing the forced downtime to improve their internal operations. Our philosophy is, and has always been, to make improving your aviation operation simple, in any environment, by providing tools that are easy to implement.”
Worldwide Growth
Baier said, “As with everyone else, we begin 2021 hopeful that the roll out of the Coronavirus vaccine will have a positive impact on people’s lives and the economy. Along with launching more exciting software updates in the first few months of 2021, we have also developed a new suite of services for Part 135 operators, which we just announced,” he added.
“At the same time, we are swiftly expanding into new markets in Europe, Latin America, Australia, South Africa, and Asia. Our goal is to expand our international sales beyond the current 30 percent. We’re doubling down on our ability to deliver both software and manuals to aviation operators everywhere.”
Investing in Tools for Customers During the Pandemic
AviationManuals and ARC Safety Management invested heavily in improving their software particularly in the area of metrics. Now clients can better analyze their internal metrics and customize them to their own operations. ARC’s entire metrics dashboard is richer and far more interactive, making it a more valuable tool after the latest December release.
During 2020, AviationManuals and ARC grew their team by 20 percent and introduced a number of new products, including:
COVID-19 procedures for flight, ground, emergency response plans, and FBOs
A guide for Minimum Equipment Lists (MELs) and additional advisors to handle increased activity in response to FAA updates, registering a record year for MEL activity
Augmented ARC Safety Management System Risk Assessment Tools with a multi-stage approval process
Maintenance Manuals for business aviation flight departments
A new complimentary in-depth Flight Planning Guide available for download on AviationManuals' website
Designation as an IS-BAO Programme Support Affiliate
Additional staff to support software, account management, and operations and set up a Customer Success Department
New European representation and increased support for operators on San Marino and the Isle of Man registries.
4,500 Aircraft Fly with AviationManuals/Arc Safety Management
AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including more than 60 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as Safety Management System (SMS) software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.
Products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.
AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.
AviationManuals’ sister company ARC Safety Management is a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data.
