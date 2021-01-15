Senator Lindsey M. Williams Named Minority Chair of Senate Education Committee; Announces Priorities For 2021-22 Session

Harrisburg, Pa. − January 15, 2021 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that she has been named the Democratic Minority Chair of the Senate Education Committee for the 2021-22 Session by Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny). Senator Williams will serve along with Majority Chair Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster). Senator Williams previously served as the only Freshman Democratic Senator on the Education Committee during the 2019-2020 Session.

“I am honored to be named Education Chair by Senator Costa,” said Senator Williams. “Working families across the Commonwealth struggle with education issues, from finding an affordable high-quality pre-k program through managing higher education costs. We need to support our students, educators, staff, families, and communities as they continue to navigate learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m excited to get to work.”

Senator Williams’ top priorities for the Senate Education Committee during the 2021-22 Session include:

Preventing or limiting property tax increases through charter school funding reform;

Engaging students as primary stakeholders in education to hear their viewpoints on how proposed legislation will impact their learning experience;

Improving access to high quality pre-K and childcare programs across the Commonwealth;

Providing much needed supports for our educators;

Working with our community colleges, technical schools and PA State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools to create a Pennsylvania system of public higher education that properly funds our institutions and reduces student borrowing costs;

Increasing support for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs;

Creating a Task Force to develop curriculum standards that integrate Black History throughout the K-12 education experience;

Increasing mental health support for Pennsylvania students by decreasing the counselor to student ratio in all buildings;

Continuing funding summer school programs that allow students to be engaged in education year-round;

Ensuring that Special Education and Alternative Education students are given the equitable resources that they need to succeed and thrive;

Promoting the adoption of the community schools model in districts across Pennsylvania;

Addressing the statewide teacher shortage; and

Improving the communication between the Department of Education and our school districts and local school board members.

