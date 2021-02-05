RethDigital Creates Parent Company Called Reth XYZ in Restructuring
RethDigital announced a new corporate operating structure, creating a new company, Reth XYZ, that will make the award-winning digital agency a subsidiary.MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RethDigital announced a new corporate operating structure, creating a new company, Reth XYZ, that will make the award-winning digital agency a subsidiary. RethDigital’s core values will not be compromised but rather elevated as RethDigital will now be working towards a bigger vision through Reth XYZ. Reth XYZ will operate and be headquartered in Modesto, CA.
“RethDigital is and will always be much more than just another digital marketing agency, and we wanted a new corporate structure to illustrate that” said Joseph Reth, CEO of RethDigital. "We really want to keep pushing the envelope in what it means to be a digital agency in today’s day and age.”
Joseph Reth, RethDigital's Chief Executive Officer will now also serve as Chairman of Reth XYZ, overseeing all current and future subsidiaries. “We’re in growth mode, simple as that. All great brands are built on a firm foundation. Over the past two years, I believe we’ve laid the cornerstone that’s going to pave our path to greatness. There’s no stopping Reth XYZ” said Joseph Reth, now Chairman of Reth XYZ.
ABOUT RETHDIGITAL
RethDigital is a full-service digital agency that controls the digital narrative for premier brands across the world. Founded in 2019 by Joseph Reth, RethDigital is one of the nation's fastest-growing digital agencies and is currently headquartered in Modesto, CA. It is now a part of the Reth XYZ group of companies.
ABOUT RETH XYZ
Reth XYZ is a global marketing and communications parent company built for tomorrow. Subsidiaries now include RethDigital, RethProductions, and The Martha Group.
For more information visit http://rethxyz.com/
For press inquiries reach out to:
Christian Souza
RethDigital
+1 209-402-3758
christian@rethdigital.com